CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating drive-by shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.

Police said it happened on Dec. 12 and started as a fight at Jim’s Domino Lounge.

Two groups involved in the fight left the bar in their vehicles and shots were fired in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

Fifteen shell casings were recovered.

Police said the pictured 2007-2014 GMC Yukon was involved in the shooting. The photograph shows the Yukon has distinct black fender flares and the driver rear fender flare is broken. It also has rear bumper damage sustained when the second vehicle rear-ended it.

East Moline police said this 2007-2014 GMC Yukon was involved in a drive-by shooting in December. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

No injuries were reported.

If you have information about this vehicle, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

