CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brandon Hall, 32, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of delivery of methamphetamine.

Police said he is 6-foot-1-inches tall, 200 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

