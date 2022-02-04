CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Brandon Hall, 32, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of delivery of methamphetamine.
Police said he is 6-foot-1-inches tall, 200 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.
If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.