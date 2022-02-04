Deputies investigate car crash into house in East Galesburg

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crashing into a house in East Galesburg at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a car leaving the road and crashing into a house at the 400 block of South State Street, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said in a media release. The house was not occupied at the time.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

Deputies said two individuals were identified but names were not released at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time, the Knox County Sheriff’s said. The crash is still under investigation.

