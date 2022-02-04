Advertisement

Deputies investigate car crash into house in East Galesburg

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crashing into a house in East Galesburg at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a car leaving the road and crashing into a house at the 400 block of South State Street, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said in a media release. The house was not occupied at the time.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

Deputies said two individuals were identified but names were not released at this time.

The Knox County Sheriff’s said they have been no arrests.

No arrests have been made at this time, the Knox County Sheriff’s said. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

Latest News

QC Interfaith is asking for 10 million of Scott County's ARPA funds to go towards immigrant...
QC Interfaith asks for ARPA funds to go to immigrant essential workers
Deputies said no injuries were reported.
Deputies investigate car crash into house in East Galesburg
The Monmouth Fire Department reported no injuries.
Crews respond to structure fire in Monmouth
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling