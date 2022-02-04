Downtown Davenport Partnership starts new grant program for entrepreneurs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) has started a new program with thousands of dollars in grants to help entrepreneurs. The DDP wants to strengthen and expand the minority entrepreneurial community.

“Many of the entrepreneurs that are out there aren’t getting the help they need when they are first starting out, and this is a step in that direction,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We had a master plan that we finished for downtown back in 2020, and one of the first things in there was how we build a more inclusive, more equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem. That really boils down to helping small businesses out and helping people open businesses who maybe haven’t had as much help as they should.”

In total, $20,000 will be awarded in grants. Half is designated for minority and women-owned businesses.

“Truth is there is are very few minority-owned businesses, and this is a step in that direction,” Carter said.

The Unimpaired Dry Bar is woman-owned, and its general manager, Angela Evans-Ricklefs, welcomes the idea of women-led businesses in downtown Davenport.

“We need more women-owned businesses around here. That would be amazing,” Evans-Ricklefs said.

Carter said the grant program helps entrepreneurs with both technical and financial assistance.

“We’re working with people like SCORE, and the Small Business Development Center, to help people build those business plans,” Carter said. “Half the trouble is making that roadmap more available and understanding there is a lot of opportunity if you know where to look.”

There is no application deadline for the entrepreneur grant program. To learn more about the program and how you can apply, click or tap here.

