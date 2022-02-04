Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Alderman of Rock Island has been charged with felony theft, the Rock Island County State Attorney, Dora A. Villarreal reported Friday.

David A. Geenan has been charged with a Class two felony punishable by seven years in prison.

The State’s Attorney’s office said in a media release, the charges allege that Geenan knowingly and unlawfully took Day Foundation funds over $30,000 since December 2020.

In a series of transactions, Geenan diverted funds for local organizations and wrote checks for his personal use, the state’s attorney’s office said. Bank statements were altered to disguise the missing money.

The theft was initially reported to the Rock Island Police Department on behalf of Doris and Victor Day Foundation, Geenan’s former employer, the Illinois States Attorneys’ office said.

The Rock Island Police Cheif, Richard Landi requested the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s office and the State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct the criminal investigations, the state’s attorney’s office said. The Rock Island County Deputy Sherriffs interview witnesses and worked with forensic authors to determine the events that took place.

The state’s attorney’s office said Geenan was terminated from the Doris and Victor Foundation and soon thereafter resigned from the Rock Island City Council.

Bond was set Thursday at $50,000.

The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing to find out if additional money was obtained by Geenan.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.