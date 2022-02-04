Advertisement

Galentine’s Night at The Market

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Market in Moline is hosting a “Galentine’s Shopping Extravaganza” with more than 40 makers, crafters and curators being apart of the event. Katie Thompson is the Owner of The Market: A Journey to Joy, shares all of the details on this fun shopping experience!

When: Thursday, February 10 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: The Market: A Journey to Joy // 1800 7th Ave, Moline, IL

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

Latest News

JA Bowl-A-Thon
Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
HAVlife Martini Shake Off
HAVlife Martini Shake Off Fundraiser
Sweetheart Dance
Sweetheart Dance at RIFAC
Can Play Courage League
Can Play Courage League