Galentine’s Night at The Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Market in Moline is hosting a “Galentine’s Shopping Extravaganza” with more than 40 makers, crafters and curators being apart of the event. Katie Thompson is the Owner of The Market: A Journey to Joy, shares all of the details on this fun shopping experience!

When: Thursday, February 10 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: The Market: A Journey to Joy // 1800 7th Ave, Moline, IL

