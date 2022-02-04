Advertisement

HAVlife Martini Shake Off Fundraiser

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Preventing lost potential is the mission of HAVlife, a local non-profit birthed out of tragedy. Kim Guy, President of the HAVlife Foundation, highlights the incredible work the organization does year-round and to invite us all to the popular Martini Shake Off Fundraiser. Amelia Arku from Embers of the Phoenix is one of the talented mixologists who will be making drinks at the event!

When: Thursday, February 17 from 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Where: The RiverCenter, Davenport // 136 E 3rd St, Davenport, IA

Tickets: $65 per person

