Advertisement

Iowa court affirms process that may exclude Black jurors

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a Black man’s argument that he was denied his right to an impartial jury because of a flawed process that excluded Black people and resulted in only white jurors.

It is the second time the state’s high court heard an appeal from Kenneth Lee Lilly, who was convicted by an all-white jury in a county with a 3% Black population. He’s serving a 25-year sentence for helping a relative rob a southeast Iowa bank in 2016.

He alleged that, by using voter and driver’s license registration lists to pick jury pools, Iowa is unfairly excluding a fair number of potential Black jurors.

The court says such systems are routinely used in many states and have not been proven to limit participation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

Latest News

Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
The health department said 40 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus....
Rock Island County Health Department reports 7 deaths, 615 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Deputies said no injuries were reported.
Deputies investigate car crash into house in East Galesburg
QC Interfaith is asking for 10 million of Scott County's ARPA funds to go towards immigrant...
QC Interfaith asks for ARPA funds to go to immigrant essential workers