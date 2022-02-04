Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Junior Achievement of the Heartland exists to help kids learn the skills and knowledge they need to own their economic success. A major fundraiser for the non-profit is the annual “JA Bowl-A-Thon.” Dougal Nelson is the President and CEO of our J.A. Chapter, to share the details n the Bowl-A-Thon.
When: February 26, Times varying through the day
Where: TBK Bank Sports Complex, Big River Bowling, QC Family Entertainment, Bowlmor Lanes
Cost: $50 registration fee, $300 in fundraising efforts per team of five
