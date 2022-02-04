Advertisement

National Wear Red Day

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nationally, the first Friday in February is Wear Red Day.

It’s all in effort to raise awareness for the number one killer in America, heart disease.

American Heart Association, Communications Director Chrissy Meyer says wearing red Friday can be a great way to talk about heart health.

“So its really that good conversation starter, another thing sometimes when your having those conversations you can say did you know that one woman dies every 80 seconds from heart disease or stroke and so that’s one of those stopping statistics, right, like when you her that it kind of catches your attention,” said Meyer.

Meyer says some heart healthy ways to reduce stress is by cranking up some music and getting more active.

“Wear red day is a day where we can just recognize that heart disease is still our number one killer, but it also inspires us, like this is an opportunity here in heart month, to reclaim your rhythm and to kind of get back into those heart healthy habits that maybe kind of went on the back burner during the last couple years,” said Meyer.

Some other ways to raise awareness is by sharing photos of you wearing red on social media using hashtags #WearRedDay and #WearRedAndGive.

You can find more information on heart disease and how to donate on WearRedDay.org.

