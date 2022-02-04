Advertisement

New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays

This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a Chickpea Mediterranean Sway vegan school lunch.((New York City Department of Education via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget mystery meat or cheese pizza. Instead, chickpea wraps and veggie tacos will be on the menu for New York City public school students as the nation’s largest school district shifts to “Vegan Fridays” in school cafeterias.

The move was pushed by the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who follows and promotes a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan.

Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the city’s Department of Education, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

Latest News

Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump was “wrong” to say the then-vice president had...
Pence: Trump is wrong
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T....
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation