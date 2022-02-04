QC Interfaith asks for ARPA funds to go to immigrant essential workers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of essential immigrant workers with QC Interfaith is asking the Scott County Board of Supervisors to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help them. Scott County received just over 33 million dollars from the U.S. government to go towards funding the economy and investing in the community. QC Interfaith is asking for 10 million of that to go towards the group they say is the most financially impacted by COVID-19: essential workers. The board couldn’t make a decision Thursday as it was presented during public comment.

“We’re not asking for charity; we’re asking for justice that we deserve as immigrants and essential workers,” says Gloria Manzilla who worked at Genesis East’s COVID floor during the pandemic.

For those who didn’t qualify for federal aid for reasons including their immigration status, Quad Cities Interfaith is asking for $3,200 in stimulus checks from Scott County.

Emil Santiago was one of the essential workers who spoke at the board meeting, saying he didn’t get a stimulus check because his wife was a U.S. citizen and he was an immigrant, “we were excluded for being a mixed family.”

While millions of Americans got stimulus checks during the pandemic, tens of thousands of immigrant essential workers in Iowa did not. That includes Davenport essential worker Laura Monica Castel. She says she got COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized. Once she was out of the hospital, she was not still fully recovered but knew she had to get back to work so she could “pay my rent and bills, I didn’t have any help.”

“The pandemic has caused damage: no matter the race, no matter your documentation, no matter your language. It has created an impact in all of us. Essential workers have put ourselves in dangers and have not gotten hazardous pay. The impact it has caused mentally, physically, and emotionally, we all know it. We have seen the faces in our community struggling, trying to make the bills, deciding whether to pay for the rent or to pay for their medicine. I’ve been affected after infecting my parents, my kids. I have seen all that. I’m asking here for you guys to help my community, to help Scott County, those essential workers who are keeping the economy of this Scott county going. I’m asking please to help us out and to do what is right. Not just to praise us for being heroes, but to actually demonstrate that you care for us,” says Manzilla.

Allies from around the community showed their support, with signs such as ‘excluded no more,’ ‘we need relief,’ and ‘pandemic relief for excluded and essential workers.’ Some who got their stimulus check voiced they believe others should get the same help. “These essential workers have been paying taxes throughout the pandemic and for them to be overlooked with stimulus money that was sent out, I think it’s wrong and you should consider that in the equation and remember these people did pay taxes,” said one of the speakers during public comment.

The group is also asking for 10 million in premium pay for workers who are exposed during the pandemic.

While the board of supervisors couldn’t respond on Thursday, they may add it to their agenda in March to vote on it for their budget.

QC Interfaith will also be presenting its pitch to Rock Island and Moline councils later this month.

Johnson County recently approved a similar movement, using 2 million of their 29 million in ARPA money to go towards workers previously ineligible for federal relief programs.

