Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID side effect.

Jessica Bearse was worried after her two year old daughter’s fever turned into an outbreak of rashes. After days in an Iowa City hospital, Bearse wants to spread awareness of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children for parents who find themselves in the same frightening situation.

″It’s just really scary,” said Bearse. " And I think I just want other, you know, parents to know about this, because I had no idea.”

Her daughter’s symptoms, a 3 day long fever, red eyes, and rashes, would not go away. They were a mystery until the answer showed up in tests at an Iowa City Hospital.

″They tested her blood and they were able to come in and tell us that hey, she does have the antibodies to where she had COVID,” said Bearse, who was surprised to discover her daughter had carried the virus asymptomatically. “She has an after COVID disease named MIS-C. Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome in children, which attacks multiple systems, infecting your heart, lungs, brain and body.”

MIS-C requires having COVID as a prerequisite to diagnose. While doctors know that it’s related, they’re not entirely certain how it happens.

″After you fight off the virus, or if you’re still fighting off the virus, something happens and the immune system keeps growing,” said Dr. Sandy Hong, a Pediatric Rheumatologist at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. “It causes basically this inflammatory storm where you, you start having the symptoms of inflammation, because your immune system becomes almost overactive.”

Dr. Hong says it typically presents within two to six weeks of having COVID. Symptoms can range from fever, nausea, and headaches to abdominal pain, rashes, and severely chapped lips.

The good news is that MIS-C is treatable.

“We treat them with things to decrease the inflammation that the immune system is causing. We give them IVIG, which are antibodies from other people,” said Hong. “We give them steroids.”

Bearse mentioned both IVIG and steroids as part of her daughter’s care. Though they will have to keep those treatments up for three more weeks, her daughter will be able to get back home and back to doing what she loves.

″She likes to play with her kitchen. She’s got a whole kitchen set,” said Bearse. “She has a dog and two cats. So she likes to play with animals and just run around the house.”

Bearse has some advice for any parents who find themselves in her shoes.

″Ask the questions that you feel like needs to be asked any questions you have. Don’t be scared to ask them.”

Dr. Hong says MIS-C can show up in adults, where it’s called MIS-A, but treatment is similar.

She also pointed towards a recent French study that found being vaccinated decreases your risk of developing MIS-C or MIS-A after COVID.

Ultimately, Hong says parental instincts are the best way to know if you should get medical help for your child. But you can monitor their behavior for anything out of the ordinary after they recover from COVID.

