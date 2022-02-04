Rock Island County Health Department reports 7 deaths, 615 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported seven COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report Jan. 28. The total number of deaths is now 464.

The health department also reported 615 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 30,904.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that cases have fallen in the last week. We also are thrilled to see that the vaccination rate jumped 2% in the last week,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The keys to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal are vaccination including boosters when eligible, consistent masking in public, keeping as much distance as possible from others in public, staying home when you are sick, and washing your hands frequently.”

The health department said 40 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 37.

The health department is now reporting cases once a week.

The Rock Island County Health Department will host a special Saturday clinic at its offices. (KWQC)

The health department said it will also have a special vaccination clinic for children from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. No appointments are needed.

The health department said it continues to offer vaccination clinics twice a week with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays for those 18 and older and Pfizer on Fridays for those 5 and older. No appointments are needed for any Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic.

The health department said to visit vaccines.gov to find other clinics.

