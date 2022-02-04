Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

Latest News

Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump was “wrong” to say the then-vice president had...
Pence: Trump is wrong
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T....
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation