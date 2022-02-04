Sweetheart Dance at RIFAC

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - No matter your skill level, you and the kids will no doubt have fun at the Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 11. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day while spending time with your kids and having a fun night out together as a family. Nikki Carr, with Rock Island Parks and Rec shares the details!

When: Friday, February 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center // 4303 24th St. Rock Island, IL

Cost: $15 per person thru February 10, $20 at the door

For more information, call 309-732-7275 or visit RIGOV.org/ePark.

