Sweetheart Dance at RIFAC

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - No matter your skill level, you and the kids will no doubt have fun at the Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 11. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day while spending time with your kids and having a fun night out together as a family. Nikki Carr, with Rock Island Parks and Rec shares the details!

When: Friday, February 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center // 4303 24th St. Rock Island, IL

Cost: $15 per person thru February 10, $20 at the door

For more information, call 309-732-7275 or visit RIGOV.org/ePark.

