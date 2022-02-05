After A Frosty Start, Look For Cool Sunshine

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Looks like we’ve got a fairly quiet weekend ahead. After a frigid start, expect cool sunshine and breezy winds for your Saturday, with highs reaching the middle to upper 20′s. Temperatures moderate overnight and we head back into the 30′s with partly sunny skies for Sunday. After a brief cold spell to start the work week, we’ll see highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s through the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine to go around.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 28°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Wind chill: near -15 to -10 this morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 19°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

