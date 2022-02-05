Advertisement

Cool Sunshine This Afternoon

Warmer Weather Midweek
A chilly start this morning, but temperatures should rise into the 20's today under mostly sunny skies.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Looks like we’ve got a fairly quiet weekend ahead. After a frigid start, expect cool sunshine and breezy winds for your Saturday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 20′s. Temperatures moderate overnight and we head back into the 30′s with partly sunny skies for Sunday. After a brief cold spell to start the work week, we’ll see highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s through the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine to go around.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Wind chill: to -10.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 19°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

