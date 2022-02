LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire is hosting a Cocoa Crawl on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.

More than 12 businesses will have samples and special items to help customers get into the Valentine’s Day mood, and to “pamper your loved ones and yourself.”

More information can be found on their website.

