Muscatine County to vote on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday at 9 a.m. the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will be voting on whether to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

A second amendment sanctuary means that the local government will not participate or provide resources to the enforcement of gun control laws mandated by the federal government.

So far since June, the movement that is headed by the Iowa Firearms Coalition has seen one-third of Iowa counties have passed the decision to become a second amendment sanctuary city.

“The essence of this is in Iowa; Iowans will enforce Iowa laws,” said Richard Rogers, a Board Member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, “if we thought it was a good law in this area that was constitutional, we’d have it. If we don’t, there’s probably good reason and we’re not going to use our authority to enforce it.”

TV6 has reached out to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors to talk about the vote but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.