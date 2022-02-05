Advertisement

Muscatine County to vote on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to taking estate money without permission and giving it to...
A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to taking estate money without permission and giving it to charities.(AP)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday at 9 a.m. the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will be voting on whether to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

A second amendment sanctuary means that the local government will not participate or provide resources to the enforcement of gun control laws mandated by the federal government.

So far since June, the movement that is headed by the Iowa Firearms Coalition has seen one-third of Iowa counties have passed the decision to become a second amendment sanctuary city.

“The essence of this is in Iowa; Iowans will enforce Iowa laws,” said Richard Rogers, a Board Member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, “if we thought it was a good law in this area that was constitutional, we’d have it. If we don’t, there’s probably good reason and we’re not going to use our authority to enforce it.”

TV6 has reached out to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors to talk about the vote but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month

Latest News

After having to skip a year due to Coronavirus, a well-loved service event came back to...
Muscatine family honors daughter’s memory with blood drive
The fundraiser benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
‘Putt-A-Round’ fundraiser returns to the River Center
The fundraiser benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
“Putt-A-Round” fundraiser returns in-person for first time in two years
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft