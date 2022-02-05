‘Putt-A-Round’ fundraiser returns to the River Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of people packed the River Center Wednesday through Friday for the 17th “Putt-A-Round” benefitting the one-to-one youth mentoring program for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

“Kicking off the year, another new year 2022. So, of course this is a great time of year for the organization to be getting the funds that we need for the months that are ahead,” said Kayla Kiesey, Director of Events, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

The event featured 2 Quad City area businesses and organizations that designed and built unique holes that made up the miniature golf course. While many of the businesses have been participating for years, new to the event this year is Legat Architects.

“I attended this event two years ago, in 2019 when they last had it, and I had a blast. There’s so many people in the community that get involved with this. Already some great sponsors in the room, so we are super excited to be one of those sponsors in the room this year,” said Maria Osterberg.

More than 1,200 people signed up to “Putt-A-Round” this year, including some first-time participants.

“I enjoy it, we’re having a great time. All the holes are very interesting and very difficult. One of my aides was really involved in Big Brother Big Sisters, so we enjoy helping kids,” said Robert Knorovsky.

Kiesey with Big Brothers Big Sisters says this event alone raises more than $90,000 for the organization.

“Everyone being here is having a direct impact on the local kids here in our community. We provide one-to-one youth mentoring for kids who just need somebody next to them, guiding them through life. They have so much potential and we are here to bring that out in them,” said Kiesey.

In addition to putt-putt, there were several baskets up for raffle, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar to raise additional money. Big Brothers Big Sisters is already looking forward to next year’s fundraiser.

