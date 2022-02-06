Advertisement

15 Illinois historic sites added to National Register

US list of historic places(National Register of Historic Places)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fifteen historic Illinois sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the list of sites added to the register last year includes a Chicago movie palace built in 1929 and a rural garden cemetery founded in the 1830s.

Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan says each place “tells a unique story that is part of Illinois’ rich history.” She calls them “a physical link to the past.”

Among those added in 2021 were the Pope Brace Co. Building in Kankakee, Oakland Cemetery Historic District in Princeton, the Ramova Theater in Chicago and Fairview Sanitorium in Normal

