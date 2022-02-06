Advertisement

Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Catholic school in Chicago has fired a history teacher after she used a racial slur for Black people repeatedly during a class discussion on sports teams with racist names and again in a meeting with administrators.

Mary DeVoto was teaching Native American culture for a World History class at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.

She began a discussion of the former name of the Washington Commanders and why it was offensive. She told students the term was as bad as the N-word, using the full word.

The administration moved to suspend DeVoto and later terminated her position.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks mask, COVID testing requirements in some Illinois schools
A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

Latest News

The state's price for gas is among the highest in the country.
Q&A: Road proponents question Pritzker’s gas-tax freeze plan
The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash
A mix of clouds and sunshine for this afternoon, with milder temps in the 30's to low 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast