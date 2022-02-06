Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur

CHICAGO (AP) - A Catholic school in Chicago has fired a history teacher after she used a racial slur for Black people repeatedly during a class discussion on sports teams with racist names and again in a meeting with administrators.

Mary DeVoto was teaching Native American culture for a World History class at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.

She began a discussion of the former name of the Washington Commanders and why it was offensive. She told students the term was as bad as the N-word, using the full word.

The administration moved to suspend DeVoto and later terminated her position.

