Ending the weekend on a mild note

Cooldown just after
Flurries are possible Sunday afternoon.(kwqc)
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Although the weekend started chilly, it won’t end that way!

TONIGHT

Tonight the southerly winds will keep temperatures steady in the upper teens and low 20s. Clouds will be on the return with partly cloudy skies expected.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to above freezing in most spots. While these temperatures are around the wind chills will be a bit cooler in the low 30s. Heading later into the day there will be a cold front moving in. This will be enough to bring a chance for flurries and freezing drizzle. Although this will be a small chance, the timing of this would be 3 PM- 10 PM coming from the northwest and heading southeast.

MONDAY

Into Monday the cold air drops temperatures to the low teens for the morning with highs in the mid-20s near the Quad Cities.

