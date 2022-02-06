Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say it happened on US 34, about 1/4 mile east of 100th Street in Warren County just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation shows a driver identified as 43-year-old Ryan Byrd of Galesburg was driving on US 34 when he “ran off the road to the right,” hitting an embankment. This caused the car to overturn, ejecting Byrd from the car.

Byrd was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Illinois State Police cited Byrd for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Too Fast for Conditions, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.