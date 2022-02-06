Advertisement

Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say it happened on US 34, about 1/4 mile east of 100th Street in Warren County just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation shows a driver identified as 43-year-old Ryan Byrd of Galesburg was driving on US 34 when he “ran off the road to the right,” hitting an embankment. This caused the car to overturn, ejecting Byrd from the car.

Byrd was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Illinois State Police cited Byrd for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Too Fast for Conditions, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks mask, COVID testing requirements in some Illinois schools
A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

Latest News

A mix of clouds and sunshine for this afternoon, with milder temps in the 30's to low 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Some sun, some clouds, and some milder temperatures expected for today.
Your First Alert Forecast
UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
Beyond singing and choreography, events such as “Rhythm on the Riverbend” teach students...
‘Rhythm on the Riverbend’ returns and teaches students life skills