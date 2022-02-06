Happening Today: Lincoln Center Sunday matinee music series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happening on Sunday afternoon, the Lincoln Center of Davenport is kicking off their month long Black History Celebration with the first “Sunday Matinee” music series.

It starts at the center at 2 in the afternoon and Quad Cities Jazz musicians AC Collins and CJ Parker will be performing.

The Lincoln Center says that Jazz is born out of the Black experience and it celebrates freedom and personal expression.

