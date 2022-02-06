Advertisement

Happening Today: Putnam motorcycle exhibit

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you are still looking for something to do this weekend, the Putnam Museum has a new exhibit called the Winter Wheels.

It is a motorcycle history exhibit and includes vintage, classic and antique motorcycles of all makes and models.

The antiques have been loaned to the Putnam by collectors from all over the region.

The exhibit will be available to see until April 3.

