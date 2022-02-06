Happening Today: Putnam motorcycle exhibit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you are still looking for something to do this weekend, the Putnam Museum has a new exhibit called the Winter Wheels.

It is a motorcycle history exhibit and includes vintage, classic and antique motorcycles of all makes and models.

The antiques have been loaned to the Putnam by collectors from all over the region.

The exhibit will be available to see until April 3.

