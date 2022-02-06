Advertisement

Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence

The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly shooting at the Iowa City Ped Mall.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman is grateful the state Board of Parole reversed its decision to give early release to the man who fatally shot her son in 2017 after a judge clarified that he sentenced the man to serve 24 years in prison.

Shafona Jones told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that she’s glad Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness followed up with the judge after the parole board granted Lamar Wilson, 28, work release in September.

Wilson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and several other charges in the August 2017 shooting on Iowa City’s pedestrian mall that left Jones’ son dead and two others injured.

Wilson didn’t deny firing the gun, but he argued he fired the shots in self-defense.

