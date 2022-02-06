Lincoln Center starts Black History Month Celebration with Jazz Concert Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center plans to host the first Matinee Music series event Sunday at 2 p.m.

The free concert kicks off a month-long celebration of Black History Month for the center, according to a Facebook post. AC Collins and CJ Parker will be the two musicians at the jazz event, both from the Quad cities.

The River Music Experience is partnering with the Lincoln Center to provide the event. For more information, click here.

The Lincoln Center is dedicated to the advancement of the Black experience all year long! This month we are honored to... Posted by TMBC at The Lincoln Center on Friday, February 4, 2022

