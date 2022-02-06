Advertisement

Lincoln Center starts Black History Month Celebration with Jazz Concert Sunday

The Lincoln Center
The Lincoln Center(kwqc, lincoln center)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center plans to host the first Matinee Music series event Sunday at 2 p.m.

The free concert kicks off a month-long celebration of Black History Month for the center, according to a Facebook post. AC Collins and CJ Parker will be the two musicians at the jazz event, both from the Quad cities.

The River Music Experience is partnering with the Lincoln Center to provide the event. For more information, click here.

The Lincoln Center is dedicated to the advancement of the Black experience all year long! This month we are honored to...

Posted by TMBC at The Lincoln Center on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
East Moline police said this 2007-2014 GMC Yukon was involved in a drive-by shooting in December.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating drive-by shooting
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

Latest News

LeClaire businesses hosts ‘Cocoa Crawl‘ to prepare for Valentine’s Day
LeClaire businesses hosts ‘Cocoa Crawl‘ to prepare for Valentine’s Day
The Rock Island County Health Department will host a special Saturday clinic at its offices.
Rock Island County holds Pfizer clinic for children
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
A chilly start this morning, but temperatures should rise into the 20's today under mostly...
Your First Alert Forecast