Milder Temperatures Today

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Clouds moving in ahead of a front could make for a gray day, but at least the temperatures will be a bit milder for your Sunday. Highs should range from the lower 30′s north to the lower 40′s in some of our southern counties. As that front passes through the region, look for a slight chance for light snow showers or flurries developing by late afternoon/early evening, mainly north. Temperatures turn cold once again, with lows in the single digits and teens. We’ll see cool sunshine to start the week, with highs only reaching the 20′s Monday. Things warm up a bit for the rest of the week with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a bit milder. High: 40°. Wind: S 5-10+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few evening flurries, then partial clearing and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High: 26°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chills to -5.

