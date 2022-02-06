Q&A: Road proponents question Pritzker’s gas-tax freeze plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor wants to provide some relief to pocketbook-pinched consumers. Gas averages $3.60 per gallon and inflation is at its highest rate since 1982.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat facing reelection this year, has proposed freezing the motor fuel tax, which is scheduled to jump 2 cents on July 1.

It’s part of a state budget plan that offers other tax relief, too. The gas tax increase helps pay for the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois construction plan approved in 2019.

Pritzker says a freeze would cost $135 million and not affect next year’s projects. Transportation advocates say roads and bridges in the state have waited so long to be fixed that the lost revenue is a big problem.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.