“Rhythm on the Riverbend” returns and teaches students life skills

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Covid-19 caused last year’s “Rhythm on the Riverbend” show choir competition to be canceled, but Saturday night it was back and in person. Hundreds of spectators filled Bettendorf High School’s performing arts center to the brim.

“We wanted another opportunity for students to perform in the Quad Cities Area,” said Andrea Cooper, Rhythm on the Riverbend coordinator. “It allows our students to be a part of this wonderful program, and it helps the whole community come together to share in the art form that is show choir.”

A combined 10 schools from four different states competed.

“At a lot of these [show choir events] in Iowa, usually you are only seeing Iowa schools, so it’s nice to come to the Quad Cities and then see different states represented and hear different programs you don’t normally get to hear,” said Robert Williams, director of choral activities at Liberty High School.

Beyond singing and choreography, Chris Miller, vocal music director at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, said events such as “Rhythm on the Riverbend” teach students important life skills.

“It’s knowing that you can take a risk, go out on stage, live your best life, and that you’ll live through it,” Miller said. “You’ll live through stepping out of your comfort zone, and through that, these kids gain confidence. We all know that if you have confidence, you can do anything.”

“The life skills I would say are professionalism and decorum but also how to work as a team,” Williams said. “Being on stage, public speaking, they are able to present themselves in public.”

Bettendorf High School’s director of choirs, Chase Shoemaker said show choir offers students an opportunity to express themselves.

“It’s important to show that expression when we enter the stage so that the audience knows who we are as an individual group and that we are passionate about what we do,” Shoemaker said.

Show choir competitions are unique in the fact that it is a competition, but all the students here want each other to succeed. Bringing home a trophy is great, but the ultimate goal is to feel proud when you walk off stage and know you worked hard for something, and you became a part of a wonderful community along the way.

Cooper estimated between $15,000 and $20,000 dollars were raised for Bettendorf High School’s fine arts programs. She added they are already looking forward to holding the event again next year.

