Rock Island County holds Pfizer clinic for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department held a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children Saturday morning.

The health department offered the Pfizer vaccine for children five years old and older at the walk-in clinic.

Executive Director Janet Hill said she’s seen different reactions based on age.

“Older children have been excited, five-year-olds are honestly a little scared,” Hill said. “Anybody who’s been to a pediatricians office knows that kids don’t like to get shots”

When it comes to getting children vaccinated, Hill said talking to them about the community impact is important.

“They are really empathetic people,” Hill said. “They will understand that it’s important for them to do their part. It makes them kind of feel like heroes.”

An FDA panel is set to meet on Feb. 15 regarding the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children six months to four years old.

Hill said she’s hopeful vaccines will soon be available to everyone, especially since the pandemic affects how kids go to school.

“We are very much looking forward to the point where we can vaccinate everyone, as young as possible,” Hill said. “We know that schools are really having trouble keeping their kids in the classroom because not as many children are as vaccinated as we’d like them to be.”

The Rock Island County holds a walk-in clinic for all ages on Tuesdays for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine. Both days run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

For more information about vaccine availability visit vaccines.gov.

