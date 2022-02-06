Advertisement

Rock Island County holds Pfizer clinic for children

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department held a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children Saturday morning.

The health department offered the Pfizer vaccine for children five years old and older at the walk-in clinic.

Executive Director Janet Hill said she’s seen different reactions based on age.

“Older children have been excited, five-year-olds are honestly a little scared,” Hill said. “Anybody who’s been to a pediatricians office knows that kids don’t like to get shots”

When it comes to getting children vaccinated, Hill said talking to them about the community impact is important.

“They are really empathetic people,” Hill said. “They will understand that it’s important for them to do their part. It makes them kind of feel like heroes.”

An FDA panel is set to meet on Feb. 15 regarding the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children six months to four years old.

Hill said she’s hopeful vaccines will soon be available to everyone, especially since the pandemic affects how kids go to school.

“We are very much looking forward to the point where we can vaccinate everyone, as young as possible,” Hill said. “We know that schools are really having trouble keeping their kids in the classroom because not as many children are as vaccinated as we’d like them to be.”

The Rock Island County holds a walk-in clinic for all ages on Tuesdays for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine. Both days run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

For more information about vaccine availability visit vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
East Moline police said this 2007-2014 GMC Yukon was involved in a drive-by shooting in December.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating drive-by shooting
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Le Claire businesses hosting “Cocoa Crawl” to prepare for Valentines Day
LeClaire businesses hosting ‘Cocoa Crawl‘ to prepare for Valentine’s Day
A chilly start this morning, but temperatures should rise into the 20's today under mostly...
Your First Alert Forecast
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments