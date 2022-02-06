Two champions and a team title for Newman at Sherrard Regional

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Will Rude and Brady Grennan both left Sherrard High School with first place finishes in the Class 1A regional, but they were just two of eight grapplers with top three finishes for Sterling Newman. The Comets topped Riverdale by a wide margin to win the event.

Even though the Rams finished second, they took home the most individual golds. Brock Smith, Collin Altensey, and Alex Watson all ended up on the top of the podium in their weight classes. Erie-Propehtstown tied the Rams with three champions with Wyatt Goosens, Jace Grunder, and Andrew Bomleny placing first.

Alleman and Sherrard picked up two championships, while Princeton and Morrison each had one.

