Advertisement

Two champions and a team title for Newman at Sherrard Regional

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Will Rude and Brady Grennan both left Sherrard High School with first place finishes in the Class 1A regional, but they were just two of eight grapplers with top three finishes for Sterling Newman. The Comets topped Riverdale by a wide margin to win the event.

Even though the Rams finished second, they took home the most individual golds. Brock Smith, Collin Altensey, and Alex Watson all ended up on the top of the podium in their weight classes. Erie-Propehtstown tied the Rams with three champions with Wyatt Goosens, Jace Grunder, and Andrew Bomleny placing first.

Alleman and Sherrard picked up two championships, while Princeton and Morrison each had one.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
East Moline police said this 2007-2014 GMC Yukon was involved in a drive-by shooting in December.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating drive-by shooting
ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

Latest News

UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title
Sherrard, IL
Two champions and a team title for Newman at Sherrard Regional
Check out the latest high school sports action from around the QCA.
Highlight Zone - Feb. 4