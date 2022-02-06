Advertisement

UT rolls their way to a Rock Island regional title

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The United Township Panthers struck gold at the Rock Island Regional at Highland Park Bowl.

The Panther picked up key performances from Regina Harmening and Kiera Henderson to top the host Rocks by 86 pins. The Panthers, along with Rock Island and Geneseo will move on to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional.

Maple Leafs senior, Madison Holevoet, had a great day on the lanes, rolling a series of 1371, winning the individual title by well over a hundred pins. Galesburg’s Chloe Day finished second and Rock Island’s Carli Gordon finished third.

