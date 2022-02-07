Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car
Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur
The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness

Latest News

Myrtle Beach City Council discuss solid waste transfer station
Muscatine refuse transfer station evacuated after chemical spill
President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber Paul Rumler will be moving to a new role as the...
Quad Cities Chamber CEO to step down in March, search begins
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Fred Meyer store in Washington