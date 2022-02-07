Exelon completes separation with Constellation, splits into two companies

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Exelon Corp. announced it has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp., Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business. Exelon’s transmission and distribution utility business will continue to be called Exelon.

“Today is an important milestone in Exelon’s history. With the successful completion of our separation, we step forward in a strong position to serve customer needs, drive growth and social equity in the communities we serve, and deliver sustainable value as our industry continues to evolve,” said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon on Feb. 2, 2022.

Exelon is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 18,000 employees across its operating companies. Constellation, based in Baltimore, will continue to generate energy, including at the Quad Cities Nuclear Generating Station in Cordova, Ill. According to a news release, Constellation has the nation’s largest carbon-free generation fleet, including nuclear, hydro, wind and solar, providing 10 percent of all clean power on the grid in the U. S.

Exelon shareholders will retain their current shares of Exelon stock. Shareholders received one share of Constellation common stock for every three shares of Exelon common stock held at the close of business on January 20, 2022, the record date for the distribution.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.