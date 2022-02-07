Free financial literacy workshops for Illinoisans

ROCK ISLAND, IL(KWQC) - On Monday, Illinoisans get the opportunity to get some tips on how to manage their money better.

It’s all through GROWTH, a local non profit, in partnership with other local organizations.

They offered these same workshops last year and because they got such a good response, they decided to bring them back this year.

In a media release, it says they plan to help people increase their knowledge and ability to repair their credit, create a budget, purchase a home, and save for the future.

“A lot of times people are wondering why are we still in the same financial struggle that we might have had the year before or previously and the thing is accountability, and making a decision to do something about it. It all starts out in a budget, you know I know that’s not the most popular thing for people to talk about but it is very effective,” James Jones, GROWTH housing manager, said.

This years workshops are hybrid, they have limited in-person seating and an online option.

The workshop is Monday and Feb. 21, you must register to get the information by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org.

There is also assistance for Iowans to get some financial tips through The Family Credit Union’s Banzai website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.