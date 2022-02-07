Advertisement

Free financial literacy workshops for Illinoisans

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, IL(KWQC) - On Monday, Illinoisans get the opportunity to get some tips on how to manage their money better.

It’s all through GROWTH, a local non profit, in partnership with other local organizations.

They offered these same workshops last year and because they got such a good response, they decided to bring them back this year.

In a media release, it says they plan to help people increase their knowledge and ability to repair their credit, create a budget, purchase a home, and save for the future.

“A lot of times people are wondering why are we still in the same financial struggle that we might have had the year before or previously and the thing is accountability, and making a decision to do something about it. It all starts out in a budget, you know I know that’s not the most popular thing for people to talk about but it is very effective,” James Jones, GROWTH housing manager, said.

This years workshops are hybrid, they have limited in-person seating and an online option.

The workshop is Monday and Feb. 21, you must register to get the information by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org.

There is also assistance for Iowans to get some financial tips through The Family Credit Union’s Banzai website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car
Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur
A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels

Latest News

A second amendment sanctuary means that the local government will not participate or provide...
Muscatine County to vote on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary
Caucuses will be held at various locations across the state.
Iowa Democrats, Republicans hold caucuses Monday ahead of midterm elections
LeClaire business owners say the event brings much-needed traffic during the dead of winter.
LeClaire businesses hosts ‘Cocoa Crawl‘ to prepare for Valentine’s Day
The Monmouth Fire Department reported no injuries.
Crews respond to structure fire in Monmouth