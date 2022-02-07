Illinois Quad Cities farmers raise over $22,000 for ‘Bushels for Hunger’ program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Quad Cities farmers on Monday announced they raised $22,515 for the River Bend Food Bank through the Bushels for Hunger program.

“Thanks to the generous donations of thousands of bushels of grain to the Bushels for Hunger campaign, local farmers worked together to fight hunger in the Quad City community with these funds,” said Mercer County farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director Jeff Kirwan.

River Bend Food Bank President and CEO Mike Miller said, “I continue to be amazed at the heart of the farming community.

“In spite of all the supply chain challenges of the past year, farmers have still set aside a significant portion of their harvest to help those even less fortunate. On their behalf, we are very thankful to Illinois Farm Bureau and those who donated.”

Bushels for Hunger is a joint program coordinated by the Henry, Mercer and Rock Island county farm bureaus in conjunction with the following gran elevators and ethanol plants:

Atkinson Grain

Big River Resources

Cargill

CHS

Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.

Gavilon

Gold Star FS

Hillsdale Elevator

River Valley Cooperative

Rumbold & Kuhn

Now in its 12th year, the Bushels for Hunger program has raised more than $277,000. This year’s total contributions bring the total number of donated meals to more than 1.38 million.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.