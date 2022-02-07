Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling

(KWQC) - Illinois Quad Cities schools are responding to a temporary restraining order that suspends a mask mandate in schools recently handed down by a Sangamon County judge.

Some schools announced over the weekend that starting Monday their schools will switch to mask optional policies.

“Based on her ruling, the District is prohibited from enforcing the state masking and exclusion mandates at this time,” Rockridge School District Superintendent Perry D. Miller said in a letter to parents Sunday.

The letter said starting Monday, students at Rockridge schools will not be required to wear a mask while in school buildings, but a mask will still be required while on school transportation.

Rockridge also said it will honor other schools masking requirements while on their property, but masks will be optional at the district’s events.

“The State has appealed this ruling to the Appellate Court, and it is possible this ruling may be vacated or altered,” Miller said in the letter. “We will provide further updates if and when they are available.”

Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico Community School District Superintendent Heidi Lensing also said in a letter to district parents and students starting Monday the school will have a mask optional policy.

“We expect teachers, staff, and parents to treat one another with respect and compassion,” Lensing said in the letter. “No matter how each of you feel about this decision, we remain in this all together and are stronger when respectful of each other.”

Lensing said that masks will still be required on school buses as well as following rules that are at other venues.

The Erie Community Unit School District has also acted on the restraining order. The school district said in a post on Facebook Sunday they put a “mask recommended policy” effective Monday.

The three school districts said in each letter that the situation is fluid and they will continue to update their policies as needed.

The Rock Island-Milan and ROWVA community school districts both released statements that they would continue to enforce their mask mandate policy.

The Sterling Community School District said in a letter to parents and students they have a mask optional policy effective Monday.

The Sterling School District said even though they were not a part of the lawsuit, Sangamon County Judge Raylene D. Grischow plainly ruled that Governor Pritzker’s masking and quarantine requirements in schools were void and unlawful.

They cited the note at the additional personal note at the end of the court ruling stating “This Court has declared IDPH’s Emergency Rules void. Any non-named Plaintiff’s and School District’s throughout this State may govern themselves accordingly.”

The Macomb Police Department said it upped its presence in the school due to the mask mandate being enforced after the ruling on Friday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, Illinois Department of Public Health and its director Dr. Ngozi Ezike have filed an appeal in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Sunday.

