Iowa Democrats, Republicans hold caucuses Monday ahead of midterm elections

(KWQC) - Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Scott County Democratic Party will hold its caucus at 7 p.m. at Davenport North High School, 626 W. 53rd Street. Masks are required to attend.

Participants must be in-line or signed in by 7 p.m.

The purpose of this year’s caucus is to discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform; elect delegates and alternates to the county convention; and elect precinct committeepersons to the county central committee.

For all other caucus locations across the state, visit the Iowa Democratic party website.

The Iowa Democratic Party will host its county conventions on March 26, district conventions on April 23, and state convention on June 18.

The Scott County Republican Party will hold its caucus at 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Wood Intermediate School, 5701 N. Division St., Davenport

Davenport Central High School, 1120 Main St.

Pleasant Valley Junior High School, 604 Belmont Road, Riverdale

Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locust

North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge

Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road

Walcott School cafeteria

For all other caucus locations across the state, visit the Republican Party of Iowa website.

The Republican Party of Iowa will host its county conventions on March 12, district conventions on April 23, and state convention on June 11.

