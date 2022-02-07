Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Parents in California are concerned about rodents inhabiting an area where their children play.

Jacob Ortega and his brother chased a white rat Sunday evening at one of the two Civic Center playgrounds in the shadows of San Francisco City Hall.

“We just saw a big white rat there came out twice to look at us, about eight inches long, white, like albino white, and you know pink nose,” said resident Chad Avellai.

That white rat wasn’t alone. Footage captured other rats also in the playground area in the later afternoon hours.

Two more were seen under the chairs Sunday night. And there were several Friday, including one rat seen running under an occupied slide then under the entire play area before jumping into the bushes.

Doctors say it is concerning.

“Rats can transmit quite a few infections,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

UCSF’s Chin-Hong says he wouldn’t stop sending kids to a playground due to rats but hopes their parents use caution.

“No. 1, wash your hands, instruct kids not to put their hands in their mouth after running around after a potentially rat infested area,” he said.

Secondly, know the effects of certain rat illnesses like fever, diarrhea or rash.

City workers said the bushes at these playgrounds used to be trimmed very short but not anymore. The Recreation and Parks Department did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear if traps have been set up or if there are any other plans to get rid of the rats.

Families who spotted some of the rats Sunday could be seen looking for more of the rodents.

“A little disconcerting, especially for the kids,” said dad Javier Posadas. “Hopefully, they can maintain or find some sort of sanitary practices.”

“I think they’re doing the best they can, but they probably need to call an exterminator,” added resident Jeff Paterson.

