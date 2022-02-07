Advertisement

Muscatine refuse transfer station evacuated after chemical spill

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – A chemical spill on the tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station Monday forced an evacuation and closure of the facility. The tipping floor is the area where trash is dumped before being transferred to semi trucks to be hauled to the Muscatine County Landfill.

City officials say a chemical spill caused a reaction and created unsafe conditions for both the public and employees at the facility. All employees were evacuated before the fire department arrived. The facility was also immediately closed to the public as a safety precaution.

No word on what type of chemical spilled. An investigation into the cause of the spill is being conducted.

