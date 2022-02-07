Quad Cities Chamber CEO to step down in March, search begins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber announced current President and CEO will be moving to a new position at CCIM Institute Monday.

Paul Rumler will be moving to a new role as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President of CCIM Institute, the Quad Cities Chamber said in a media release.

Rumler will be with the Chamber tell the middle of March, the Chamber said.

Headquartered is in Chicago, CCIM Institute is a global membership association serving the commercial real estate community through networking, technology and providing the industry’s gold standard in education.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Quad Cities region and work with a talented Chamber team to help create a more prosperous regional economy,” said Rumler. “I’m excited to join CCIM Institute and help guide this world class organization.”

Under Rumler’s leadership, the Quad Cities Chamber said it has landed Amazon, the largest economic development project in the QC’s history, expanded placemaking services to include Bettendorf and Rock Island, created talent attraction marketing and inclusion initiatives, including Leadership QC and helped thousands of businesses navigate the pandemic.

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership and wish him well in his new endeavor, knowing that we have a life-long QC supporter and friend,” said A.J. Loss, Chamber Board Chair and CEO of Bush Construction. “Paul is leaving the Quad Cities Chamber on sound financial footing with a solid blueprint for the future rooted in talent attraction and development, business and economic growth and placemaking.”

The chamber said Dr. Mike Oberhaus, Chief Strategy Officer, will serve as the Chamber’s Interim CEO role as a national search is conducted for a new leader.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as an interim leader of the Quad Cities Chamber,” said Oberhaus. “We have an amazing team of dedicated professionals who work each day to make our QC region better.”

Oberhaus previously served as the Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 before joining the Chamber in 2019.

“The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” said Dr. LaDrina Wilson, Chamber Board Vice Chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting. “We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

The chamber said Rumbler has served as the President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber since April 2018.

