Real Conversations in the QC talks about African-American representation in finance, education

(KWQC) - Real Conversations in the QC, a show focused on issues within our communities of color in the QCA, is back.

This week, Redrick Terry, Brittany Kyles, and Evan Denton cover representation in professional industries.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Black professionals only fill 3.4% of executive and senior managerial positions within the U.S. banking giants.

Ty Lewis, a senior at Saint Ambrose University, and John Anderson, CEO & President of Quad City Bank & Trust, are trying to change that. We sit down with both of them to talk about their efforts.

Dr. Lauren Hammond also joins the show to talk about representation in academic fields.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.