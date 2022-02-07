Advertisement

Up an down temperatures this week

Mainly dry through Friday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- There will be a chill in the air for your Monday afternoon forecast, but temperatures will be looking up as we head through the rest of the work week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cold weather today, with highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s. A warm front moving through the region will bring milder temperatures Tuesday, with readings in the upper 30′s to middle 40′s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the rest of the week, with a rain/snow mix possible Friday. Look for up and down temperatures through the period.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cold. High: 29°.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 44°. Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph.

