Up an down temperatures this week

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - The first of what will be several clippers this week has moved through this morning. This will bring in a few flurries this morning as well as NW winds which will keep us to the 20s and 30s for highs as opposed to the 40s like yesterday. Tuesday will bring a brief return to the 40s before another clipper brings in NW winds early Wednesday. Wednesday will be warm in the morning, 30s/40s, before cooling to the 20s in the afternoon. We will once again hit the 40s on Friday before a stronger clipper arrives. This one will bring the best chance for precipitation, but most of it will be northeast of the QC. Thus, just look for cooler temps to return for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 29º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 17º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 44º.

