Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Administrators in the Davenport Community School District presented plans to spend $46 million in COVID-19 relief at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund is a set of grants to help schools recover from the pandemic.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said he hopes the district can use these funds to find more staff.

“We can’t find the bodies, it’s the strangest thing,” Schneckloth said. “We’ve always needed more money to do the things that we need. Well, now we need more humans, with a clear exit plan.”

ESSER funds target a wide range of needs like supporting at-risk students, health, safety and facility improvements.

Davenport Schools are required to use about $9.6 million to directly benefit programs that address learning loss due to COVID.

A proposed plan includes $1,000 bonuses and potentially two $500 bonuses to staff who stay at the district through spring of 2023.

Board member Karen Kline-Jerome said it’s the best way to reward teachers for sticking with the district through the pandemic.

“I really believe that [teachers] … have worked their tails off through all of this, and to try to keep people from leaving, I think this is a great way to do it,” Kline-Jerome said. “Cash in [their] pockets. So that’s a good thing. I 100% support this.”

Another board member, Kent Paustian, said these funds are a gamechanger, as long as the board knows how to use them.

“Just throwing money at something is not going to cure it. There’s got to be a plan with it. You hear all this talk about,” Paustian said. “We got all this free money. No, it’s not free money. It’s taxpayer dollars we are all paying for it.

In total, the district received about $73 million in ESSER funds over three rounds of grants.

Nationally, over $13 Billion were set aside for ESSER through the CARES Act signed by President Trump in March 2020

