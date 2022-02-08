Advertisement

Inmate pleads guilty to aggravated battery to correctional officers

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hill Correctional Center inmate has pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated battery to a correctional officer.

Ike Larry Jr. was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office said in a media release.

Larry was discovered in another inmate’s cell at Hill Correctional Center without authorization on April 2, 2021, The Knox County State’s Attorney said. A magnet piece was placed over the locking mechanism of the cell door stopping it from securing shut.

Larry attacked three correctional officers who attempted to remove him from the cell, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s said. All three correctional officers were sent to area hospitals for treatment due to the attack.

“Everyday correctional officers within the state prison and county jail are called upon to perform difficult tasks, under different circumstances with, often, the most difficult of people,” Knox County State’s Attorney Karlin said. We will always have their backs in this office. We will do our best to prevent and combat violence against correctional officers. We will make sure that punishment will run consecutive to any sentence that an inmate is currently serving. Without effective prostitution and strong punishment, there is very little deterrence for inmate behavior.”

Larry will serve the seven-year sentence after he completes the original sentence that he is currently serving, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s said. He was transferred to a different correctional center and received administrative punishment.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr....
Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling
Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur
Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash
The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Macomb JR-SR High School
Parents frustrated by Macomb School District mask requirement

Latest News

Deere & Company
John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
50s
Warmest day so far this year
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
University of Iowa Wrestling
University of Iowa investigating allegations from Wisconsin wrestler of racially insensitive remarks yelled by fan at Carver Hawkeye Arena