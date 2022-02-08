Inmate pleads guilty to aggravated battery to correctional officers

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hill Correctional Center inmate has pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated battery to a correctional officer.

Ike Larry Jr. was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office said in a media release.

Larry was discovered in another inmate’s cell at Hill Correctional Center without authorization on April 2, 2021, The Knox County State’s Attorney said. A magnet piece was placed over the locking mechanism of the cell door stopping it from securing shut.

Larry attacked three correctional officers who attempted to remove him from the cell, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s said. All three correctional officers were sent to area hospitals for treatment due to the attack.

“Everyday correctional officers within the state prison and county jail are called upon to perform difficult tasks, under different circumstances with, often, the most difficult of people,” Knox County State’s Attorney Karlin said. We will always have their backs in this office. We will do our best to prevent and combat violence against correctional officers. We will make sure that punishment will run consecutive to any sentence that an inmate is currently serving. Without effective prostitution and strong punishment, there is very little deterrence for inmate behavior.”

Larry will serve the seven-year sentence after he completes the original sentence that he is currently serving, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s said. He was transferred to a different correctional center and received administrative punishment.

