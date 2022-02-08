Advertisement

Lincoln Center celebrates Black History Month with music

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lincoln Center in Davenport kicked off its Black History Month celebrations with Jazz, Sunday afternoon.

The community center held its first event in its “Sunday Matinee Music Series.”

Executive Director Tracy Singleton said music is a great vehicle to learn about the past.

“Music is a connector for everyone,” Singleton said. “With music sometimes you can say things that you can’t say, right. Or sometimes you’re able to express things in a way that more than you understand.”

The series started with Jazz as it inspired other genres like Blues, Gospel and R&B.

Throughout the month the center will host both in-person and virtual events for the QC to better understand the Black experience.

“Black History Month gives us the time to recognize the past, but also celebrate all the good things that have come from Black contributions to America,” Singleton said.

Singleton hopes The Lincoln Center can bring everyone together not just in February, but year-round.

“With education and engagement comes understanding,” Singleton said. “To to have an opportunity to experience things or hear things that you might not have heard before, or find out things that you had no clue about. Hopefully, that gives you that education.”

The “Sunday Matinee Music Series” continues Feb. 20 and 27 beginning at 2 p.m.

A full list of the Lincoln Center’s Black History Month activities is available on their Facebook page.

